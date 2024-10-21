Sign up
Comet A3 Tsuchinshan
Finally had a go at Comet A3 Tsuchinshan. Past its brightest (down to magnitude 5) and not the darkest skies from my backgarden but I finally had clear skies and the time to have a go before it fades.
21st October 2024
21st Oct 24
