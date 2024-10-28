Previous
Welcome to Shetland
Welcome to Shetland

After a reasonably smooth overnight ferry crossing from Aberdeen, we arrived bright and early in Lerwick. We spent the morning looking around some wool shops before meeting up with a friend and chasing whales - saw a Minke - and seals - lots of pics
