Photo 667
Welcome to Shetland
After a reasonably smooth overnight ferry crossing from Aberdeen, we arrived bright and early in Lerwick. We spent the morning looking around some wool shops before meeting up with a friend and chasing whales - saw a Minke - and seals - lots of pics
28th October 2024
28th Oct 24
Andy H
@andyharrisonphotos
Album
365
Camera
SM-S906B
Taken
28th October 2024 9:29am
