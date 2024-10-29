Previous
St Ninians by andyharrisonphotos
St Ninians

A very blustery but refreshing walk along St Ninian's beach, the most famous of Shetland's tombolo beaches; created by the diffraction of Atlantic waves around St Ninians Isle.
Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
