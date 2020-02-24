Sign up
Photo 1360
272 After night shift
My husband works some night shifts at a nigh shelter for the homeless. Luckily the dogs are always available to help him get to sleep the next morning as I creep out to work.
24th February 2020
24th Feb 20
0
0
Angela
@angelar
I'm Angela and I live in Cheshire, UK. I'm in the 3rd year of my project having had a 3 year gap... but I missed...
1360
photos
20
followers
19
following
372% complete
1353
1354
1355
1356
1357
1358
1359
1360
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
HTC U11
Taken
24th February 2020 9:08am
