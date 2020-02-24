Previous
Next
272 After night shift by angelar
Photo 1360

272 After night shift

My husband works some night shifts at a nigh shelter for the homeless. Luckily the dogs are always available to help him get to sleep the next morning as I creep out to work.
24th February 2020 24th Feb 20

Angela

@angelar
I'm Angela and I live in Cheshire, UK. I'm in the 3rd year of my project having had a 3 year gap... but I missed...
372% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise