Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1470
Sign of life
We worked at out town's Repair Cafe today and I spent much of my morning stitching this much loved waxed leather jacket. I'm proud it can go back to its owner to live another day.
9th December 2023
9th Dec 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Angela
@angelar
I'm Angela and I live in Cheshire, UK. I'm in the 3rd year of my project having had a 3 year gap... but I missed...
1470
photos
8
followers
11
following
402% complete
View this month »
1463
1464
1465
1466
1467
1468
1469
1470
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-G998B
Taken
9th December 2023 12:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close