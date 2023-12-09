Previous
Sign of life by angelar
Sign of life

We worked at out town's Repair Cafe today and I spent much of my morning stitching this much loved waxed leather jacket. I'm proud it can go back to its owner to live another day.
Angela

@angelar
I'm Angela and I live in Cheshire, UK. I'm in the 3rd year of my project having had a 3 year gap... but I missed...
