In clear air by angelar
Photo 1637

In clear air

Unlike the ants below us...Miami to Chicago and now Chicago to Dublin. Farewell USA...you've been great 🇺🇸
31st May 2024 31st May 24

Angela

@angelar
I'm Angela and I live in Cheshire, UK. I'm in the 4th manifestation of my project over 11 years. I'm newly retired from teaching Psychology...
449% complete

