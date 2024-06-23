Previous
Fantastic Sywell airshow in Northamptonshire. A roasting hot day with lots of vintage planes in the sky
23rd June 2024 23rd Jun 24

Angela

Babs ace
What a great shot. His clothing has the perfect vintage feel to it. He must be melting if it was so hot
June 29th, 2024  
