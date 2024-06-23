Sign up
In period
Fantastic Sywell airshow in Northamptonshire. A roasting hot day with lots of vintage planes in the sky
23rd June 2024
23rd Jun 24
Angela
@angelar
I'm Angela and I live in Cheshire, UK. I'm in the 4th manifestation of my project over 11 years. I'm newly retired from teaching Psychology...
Babs
What a great shot. His clothing has the perfect vintage feel to it. He must be melting if it was so hot
June 29th, 2024
