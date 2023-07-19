Previous
Skipper of the Westgate Punt by ankers70
Skipper of the Westgate Punt

Lovely, taciturn man.

More information here
https://www.docklandsnews.com.au/punting-on-a-sure-thing/

https://westgatepunt.com/

Not much to offer today as busy, busy and uninspired.

19th July 2023 19th Jul 23

Suzanne

@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
July 18th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A great capture.
July 18th, 2023  
