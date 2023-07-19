Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 789
Skipper of the Westgate Punt
Lovely, taciturn man.
More information here
https://www.docklandsnews.com.au/punting-on-a-sure-thing/
https://westgatepunt.com/
Not much to offer today as busy, busy and uninspired.
19th July 2023
19th Jul 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
803
photos
93
followers
98
following
216% complete
View this month »
782
783
784
785
786
787
788
789
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
18th July 2023 11:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
July 18th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
A great capture.
July 18th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close