Looking back 5 by ankers70
Photo 894

Looking back 5

Finding a parking spot—or even your bike—can be difficult in Kuta!

Stimulated by travel photos on this site and plans to return to Bali in 2024, I have been sorting my old photos. Still posting some pics taken in Bali some years ago now but lovely to go through them.

1st November 2023 1st Nov 23

Suzanne

ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Oh my , what a sight! and a nightmare to find your bike let alone get it free to drive away!
October 31st, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lot of bikes main mode of transport
October 31st, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
All packed in so tightly.
October 31st, 2023  
Annie D ace
Oh my! Quite the dilemma.
October 31st, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Oh dear-great capture
October 31st, 2023  
