Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 894
Looking back 5
Finding a parking spot—or even your bike—can be difficult in Kuta!
Stimulated by travel photos on this site and plans to return to Bali in 2024, I have been sorting my old photos. Still posting some pics taken in Bali some years ago now but lovely to go through them.
1st November 2023
1st Nov 23
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
908
photos
103
followers
114
following
244% complete
View this month »
887
888
889
890
891
892
893
894
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
D-LUX 5
Taken
27th May 2016 7:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Oh my , what a sight! and a nightmare to find your bike let alone get it free to drive away!
October 31st, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lot of bikes main mode of transport
October 31st, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
All packed in so tightly.
October 31st, 2023
Annie D
ace
Oh my! Quite the dilemma.
October 31st, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Oh dear-great capture
October 31st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close