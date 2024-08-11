Previous
Wooden escalator treads Wynyard Station, Sydney. These were finally retired in 2017. Sculptor Chris Fox has reconfigured two pairs of treads into a mobius loop sculpture called 'Interloop' above the modern escalators at Wynyard.
Wonderful patterns
An interesting sculpture.
Nice
