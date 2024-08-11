Sign up
Photo 1178
Interloop
Wooden escalator treads Wynyard Station, Sydney. These were finally retired in 2017. Sculptor Chris Fox has reconfigured two pairs of treads into a mobius loop sculpture called 'Interloop' above the modern escalators at Wynyard.
Suzanne
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Christine Sztukowski
Wonderful patterns
August 10th, 2024
Susan Wakely
An interesting sculpture.
August 10th, 2024
Joan Robillard
Nice
August 10th, 2024
