Previous
Pirates by anncooke76
175 / 365

Pirates

Today we took part in the Midsummer Watch Parade in Chester. This happens every year on the weekend nearest to the summer solstice and features lots of different groups dressed up in all kinds of costumes. This is my friend Dave with the ship.
23rd June 2024 23rd Jun 24

Ann Cooke

ace
@anncooke76
I like trying different subjects and styles but I particularly love plants, animals and the natural world. I enjoy seeing what others do with their...
47% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise