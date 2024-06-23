Sign up
Previous
175 / 365
Pirates
Today we took part in the Midsummer Watch Parade in Chester. This happens every year on the weekend nearest to the summer solstice and features lots of different groups dressed up in all kinds of costumes. This is my friend Dave with the ship.
23rd June 2024
23rd Jun 24
Ann Cooke
ace
@anncooke76
I like trying different subjects and styles but I particularly love plants, animals and the natural world. I enjoy seeing what others do with their...
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
23rd June 2024 2:50pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
