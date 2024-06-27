Previous
Thursday is practically the weekend, right? by anncooke76
179 / 365

Thursday is practically the weekend, right?

27th June 2024 27th Jun 24

Ann Cooke

ace
@anncooke76
I like trying different subjects and styles but I particularly love plants, animals and the natural world. I enjoy seeing what others do with their...
49% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dave ace
Wonderful shot! Pun intended,
June 27th, 2024  
Anthony McGowan
Absolutely
June 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise