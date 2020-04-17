Sign up
Courtship Feeding
This behavior is called "courtship feeding" when a male bird feeds a female to impress her. Not happy about snow today, but it does provide good photo light. The birds know it is really spring.
17th April 2020
Anne Pancella
ace
@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
17th April 2020 12:44pm
Tags
birds
