Courtship Feeding by annepann
Photo 1326

Courtship Feeding

This behavior is called "courtship feeding" when a male bird feeds a female to impress her. Not happy about snow today, but it does provide good photo light. The birds know it is really spring.
17th April 2020 17th Apr 20

Anne Pancella

@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012.
