Photo 1343
Warbling Vireo
Got several decent shots of this species today. I let my husband pick which one was the best. He thought this one looked like the bird was smiling.
14th May 2020
14th May 20
Anne Pancella
ace
@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
14th May 2020 2:20pm
Tags
bird
amyK
ace
Beautiful capture; shows off the nice subtle colors of this bird...and definitely is smiling!
May 15th, 2020
