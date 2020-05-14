Previous
Warbling Vireo by annepann
Photo 1343

Warbling Vireo

Got several decent shots of this species today. I let my husband pick which one was the best. He thought this one looked like the bird was smiling.
14th May 2020 14th May 20

Anne Pancella

@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
amyK ace
Beautiful capture; shows off the nice subtle colors of this bird...and definitely is smiling!
May 15th, 2020  
