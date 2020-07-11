Previous
Squirrels mating by annepann
Squirrels mating

That was a first. Two black squirrels (dark morph of the Eastern Gray) doing it in my backyard. First they were in action on my deck railing. Then they moved to a tree when they saw me through the window. A for-the-record shot.
