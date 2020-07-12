Previous
Red-spotted Purple by annepann
Photo 1398

Red-spotted Purple

This large butterfly species is not too active, so fairly easy to photograph.
12th July 2020 12th Jul 20

Anne Pancella

@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
amyK ace
Lovely shot
July 14th, 2020  
Milanie ace
A typical Anne focus - beautiful shot! Perfect dof for this little beauty.
July 14th, 2020  
Rick ace
Super capture.
July 14th, 2020  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Fabulous focus! How wonderful to have these beauties around.
July 14th, 2020  
Ethel ace
Oh, I love this
July 14th, 2020  
