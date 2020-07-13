Previous
Blueberries in the Bog by annepann
Blueberries in the Bog

I went to look for orchids in the bog tonight and helped myself to a few of the many ripe blueberries that were growing wild there. May have to go back tomm. with a bag.
13th July 2020 13th Jul 20

Anne Pancella

@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
Definitely bring a bag - they look great!
July 14th, 2020  
Great shot. Definitely would be going back with something to carry them out with.
July 14th, 2020  
Mmm, yummy!
July 14th, 2020  
Nicely framed shot. Mouth watering,too
July 14th, 2020  
