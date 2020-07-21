Previous
Orange-fringed Orchids in context by annepann
Photo 1406

Orange-fringed Orchids in context

Hiked out to the bog tonight to see if the orchids were blooming yet. They are, partly.
21st July 2020 21st Jul 20

Anne Pancella

@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
Photo Details

aikiuser (jenn) ace
There are so many orchid varieties, I would not have recognized this one. Really cool to see in its natural environment!
July 23rd, 2020  
