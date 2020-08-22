Previous
Thirteen-lined Ground Squirrel by annepann
Photo 1437

Thirteen-lined Ground Squirrel

Looks like he is bulking up for hibernation. I really like these little burrowing grassland creatures. I've got four locations where I can find them now.
22nd August 2020 22nd Aug 20

Anne Pancella

annepann
Anne Pancella
