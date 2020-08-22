Sign up
Photo 1437
Thirteen-lined Ground Squirrel
Looks like he is bulking up for hibernation. I really like these little burrowing grassland creatures. I've got four locations where I can find them now.
22nd August 2020
22nd Aug 20
Anne Pancella
ace
@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
Views
1
365
DSC-RX10M4
22nd August 2020 6:28pm
Tags
squirrel
,
ground
