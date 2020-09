Gray Dogwood berries (or, Rain Kills Cameras)

One of the last photos taken before I broke my camera. I got caught in a downpour but didn't think my camera was getting that wet. I even took a few pics after the rain stopped, like this one. Then the back screen stopped working. It still works thru the viewfinder, and I am now drying it out in a bag of rice and hoping for the best. Otherwise, it will go to Sony for a $400+ repair. Live and learn: rain kills cameras.