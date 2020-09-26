Previous
Leaves of five, let it thrive by annepann
Leaves of five, let it thrive

Put in 4 miles today in my trail walk. Some color is starting to come to the woods. Virginia Creeper, a common native vine, has turned reddish pink.
Anne Pancella

@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
