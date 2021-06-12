Previous
Brood X cicada close-up by annepann
Brood X cicada close-up

They are about an inch long, with red eyes, black bodies, and clear wings with orange veins. None are in the part of Michigan where I live, so I had to go a few hours south to Ohio to see them. They only live 4-6 weeks once they emerge.
12th June 2021 12th Jun 21

Anne Pancella

@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
Kim Capson ace
Love this!
June 17th, 2021  
Jesika
A beautiful insect but not very popular during their irruption year, I assume.
June 17th, 2021  
