Parramatta River 5

Sharing some images taken from a ferry ride along the Parramatta River - Kissing Point Wharf to Darling Harbour.



The Gladesville Bridge takes vehicle and pedestrian traffic between Gladesville and Drummoyne over the Parramatta River and is located six kilometres north west of Sydney’s Central Business District.

When opened on 2 October 1964 it was, at 1000 feet (305 metres) the longest span concrete bridge in the world. It remained so until superseded in 1980 by the 416 metre span Krk Bridge in Croatia.

It marked the transition from steel bridge technology including the Sydney Harbour Bridge towards concrete design, and confirmed the arrival of pre-stressed concrete as a major bridge-building material in Australia. It was the first major concrete arch bridge in the world built using precast segments and was one of the first bridges designed with the aid of a computer.

