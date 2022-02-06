Sign up
37 / 365
Parramatta River 6
Sharing some images taken from a ferry ride along the Parramatta River - Kissing Point Wharf to Darling Harbour.
Project 'Living Seawalls - A collaboration of scientists from the Sydney Institute of Marine Science (SIMS), the University of New South Wales (UNSW) and Macquarie University has successfully brought back marine life to the Sydney harbour. The collaborators have assembled for a project called “Living Seawalls” with an aim to revive biodiversity at the harbours and other areas built near the coastlines.
https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/australia/australia-project-living-seawalls-improves-marine-life-water-quality-in-sydney-harbour.html
6th February 2022
6th Feb 22
Annie D
ace
@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
5691
photos
193
followers
143
following
