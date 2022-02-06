Previous
Next
Parramatta River 6 by annied
37 / 365

Parramatta River 6

Sharing some images taken from a ferry ride along the Parramatta River - Kissing Point Wharf to Darling Harbour.

Project 'Living Seawalls - A collaboration of scientists from the Sydney Institute of Marine Science (SIMS), the University of New South Wales (UNSW) and Macquarie University has successfully brought back marine life to the Sydney harbour. The collaborators have assembled for a project called “Living Seawalls” with an aim to revive biodiversity at the harbours and other areas built near the coastlines.
https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/australia/australia-project-living-seawalls-improves-marine-life-water-quality-in-sydney-harbour.html
6th February 2022 6th Feb 22

Annie D

ace
@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
10% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise