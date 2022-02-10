Parramatta River 10

Sharing some images taken from a ferry ride along the Parramatta River - Kissing Point Wharf to Darling Harbour.



Formerly a ship-building complex, Cockatoo Island played a major role in Australia's maritime affairs from 1857 to 1991. Today, 17 cranes survive from this golden era. These iron giants contribute to the island's industrial terrain as well as the iconic skyline of Sydney Harbour.

This Electric portal travelling jib crane (C302) was installed at Cockatoo Island near Fitzroy Dock in 1979. It is a visually prominent item on the Island and is the successor to a number of cranes which have been located in this position. It is associated with the fitting out of ships and provides evidence of the maritime activities carried out on the island until 1991. It is the newest and largest of the cranes on Cockatoo Island.

