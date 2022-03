Parramatta River 14

Sharing some images taken from a ferry ride along the Parramatta River - Kissing Point Wharf to Darling Harbour.



The ANZAC Bridge is a modern 8-lane cable bridge with a 345 metre span and leads from the CBD to the Inner West and northern suburbs. Opened to the public in 1995, the bridge was initially known as the Glebe Island Bridge and is the longest cable-stayed bridge of its kind in Australia.