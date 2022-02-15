Previous
Parramatta River 15 by annied
46 / 365

Parramatta River 15

Sharing some images taken from a ferry ride along the Parramatta River - Kissing Point Wharf to Darling Harbour.

The Jones Bay Wharf, Berths 19-21, known also as the Jones Bay Finger Wharf, is of exceptional cultural significance as a remarkable port structure, whose size and classical modular design make it a landmark for Pyrmont and Sydney Harbour. Since its completion in 1919, this wharf has played an important role in significant historical events and the development of Australia’s international trade and retains physical evidence of these various uses.
15th February 2022 15th Feb 22

Diana ace
So many beautiful scenes on your trip Annie, how long did it take?
March 29th, 2022  
