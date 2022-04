Parramatta River 19

Sharing some images taken from a ferry ride along the Parramatta River - Kissing Point Wharf to Darling Harbour.



Situated across from Pyrmont Bay, the historic Pier 26 in Darling Harbour is a hidden gem. It is perfectly placed between Cockle Bay Wharf and the Aquarium for exploring the rest of Darling Harbour, which provides convenient train, bus and light rail services to the city centre.