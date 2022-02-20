Previous
Parramatta River 20 by annied
51 / 365

Parramatta River 20

Sharing some images taken from a ferry ride along the Parramatta River - Kissing Point Wharf to Darling Harbour and back.

Kissing Point ferry wharf is located on the northern side of the Parramatta River serving the Sydney suburb of Putney. It is served by Sydney Ferries Parramatta River services operating between Circular Quay and Parramatta. The single wharf is served by RiverCat class ferries.

Several possibilities have been suggested for the origin of the name "Kissing Point". One is that the name was given because the area of water around it was the furthest up Parramatta River that heavily laden vessels could reach before their keels "kissed" the bottom. Another, more romantic possibility is the area was popular for picnics and that Governor Hunter may have had a kiss in return for his chivalry on one such occasion. A third is that Governor Hunter rowed up the river on a journey of exploration, had breakfast at Breakfast Point, and rowed across the river to Kissing Point where he kissed his wife goodbye before proceeding on his journey.
This is last image in this Parramatta River series.
20th February 2022 20th Feb 22

Diana ace
Beautiful shot of this lovely river and scene. It seems to be quite a wide river. It was fun following you on your trip Annie :-)
April 6th, 2022  
Jennifer Eurell ace
I must have had the ferry ride up to Parramatta on my bucket list for at least 20 years!
April 6th, 2022  
