Out and About 13

This month my theme is out and about. My plan is to collage 3 images that capture the essence of the day.

This outing had us heading south - this will be a three part post - the first stop was Helensburgh’s Railway Tunnels.

Helensburgh’s first railway station was opened on 1 January 1889. It was located between two single line tunnels at the junction of Tunnel Road and Vera Street.

The short Helensburgh Tunnel (on the left) was at the northern end of the station and was 80 metres long.

The much longer Metropolitan Tunnel (on the right) at the southern end was 624 metres long. It is a popular tourist attraction due to its glow worm population. We plan to return with appropriate footwear as it is very muddy and damp so we didn't explore the glow worm side.

