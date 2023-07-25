Out and About 25

This month my theme is out and about. My plan is to collage 3 images that capture the essence of the day.

I am behind and decided to start my Abstract August before finishing July......The Fairfax Heritage Track is a favourite walk in the mountains - we will often start the day elsewhere in the mountains and end with this walk.

Left - Lambertia formosa, commonly known as mountain devil, is a shrub of the family Proteaceae, endemic to New South Wales, Australia.

Middle - Wattles or Acacias are arguably Australia's most iconic plants. So many varieties and their colour is like sunshine.

Right - Banksia also light up the bush with their colour and form - I love them in all their stages of growth and blooming.