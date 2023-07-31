Previous
Out and About 31 by annied
Photo 1498

Out and About 31

My July theme was out and about...collaging 3 images that captured the essence of the day.
This is the final one - I made it!
Longneck Lagoon walking track is around 4km and hugs the banks of the small permanent freshwater wetland.
31st July 2023 31st Jul 23

Annie D

@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
Diana ace
Such wonderful scenes you captured here.
December 16th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
this looks fab!
December 16th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice!
December 16th, 2023  
Babs ace
Beautiful scenes
December 16th, 2023  
