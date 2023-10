Bird 9 - Musk Lorikeet

My theme for October is the birds I have photographed while out and about.

This is a Musk Lorikeet and three of them flew into our Callistemon tree this morning - I was hoping to see a yellow variation of a rainbow lorikeet that appeared yesterday - I didn't get a decent photo of it - I have never noticed the Musk Lorikeets before only rainbows, and I was chuffed :)