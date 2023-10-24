Bird 24 - Rainbow Lorikeet

My theme for October is the birds I have photographed while out and about.



I have a lot of images of these lorikeets - they are easy to spot with their bright clolours and loud voices hahaha they are also regular visitors in our garden - especially when the callistemon is flowering.

This image was taken at a local bush reserve.



The rainbow lorikeet (Trichoglossus haematodus) has a brush tipped tongue adapted for feeding on pollen and nectar. They are acrobatic feeders extracting nectar with their brush-tipped tongue after first crushing the flowers with their bill; tiny hair-like projections (papillae) on the end of the tongue are extended while feeding to soak up nectar and gather pollen from blossoms.



Bidjigal Sept23