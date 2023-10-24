Previous
Bird 24 - Rainbow Lorikeet by annied
Bird 24 - Rainbow Lorikeet

My theme for October is the birds I have photographed while out and about.

I have a lot of images of these lorikeets - they are easy to spot with their bright clolours and loud voices hahaha they are also regular visitors in our garden - especially when the callistemon is flowering.
This image was taken at a local bush reserve.

The rainbow lorikeet (Trichoglossus haematodus) has a brush tipped tongue adapted for feeding on pollen and nectar. They are acrobatic feeders extracting nectar with their brush-tipped tongue after first crushing the flowers with their bill; tiny hair-like projections (papillae) on the end of the tongue are extended while feeding to soak up nectar and gather pollen from blossoms.

Diana ace
Beautifully captured and wonderful background.
November 10th, 2023  
*lynn ace
beautiful bird and shot ...love the bokeh
November 10th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
sensational!
November 10th, 2023  
