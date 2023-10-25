Previous
Bird(s) 25 - Columbidae (Pigeons and Doves) by annied
Bird(s) 25 - Columbidae (Pigeons and Doves)

My theme for October is the birds I have photographed while out and about.
I popped these pretties into a collage as they were all photographed at the same place.

Left - The Common Bronzewing (Phaps chalcoptera) is a species of medium-sized, heavily built pigeon native to Australia.
Middle - The Crested Pigeon is a stocky pigeon with thin black crest. It is found widely throughout mainland Australia except for the far northern tropical areas.
Right - The Spotted Dove is native to eastern Asia. It was introduced into Australia in the mid-1800s and early 1900s and quickly became established.

Boongala Gardens Sept23
