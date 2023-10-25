Bird(s) 25 - Columbidae (Pigeons and Doves)

My theme for October is the birds I have photographed while out and about.

I popped these pretties into a collage as they were all photographed at the same place.



Left - The Common Bronzewing (Phaps chalcoptera) is a species of medium-sized, heavily built pigeon native to Australia.

Middle - The Crested Pigeon is a stocky pigeon with thin black crest. It is found widely throughout mainland Australia except for the far northern tropical areas.

Right - The Spotted Dove is native to eastern Asia. It was introduced into Australia in the mid-1800s and early 1900s and quickly became established.



Boongala Gardens Sept23

