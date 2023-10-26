Sign up
Previous
Photo 1581
Bird 26 - Little Wattlebird
My theme for October is the birds I have photographed while out and about.
The Little Wattlebird is a medium to large honeyeater, but is the smallest of the wattlebirds. It is found in coastal and sub-coastal south-eastern Australia.
Mount Tomah Sept23
26th October 2023
26th Oct 23
Annie D
ace
@annied
Tags
anniedbirds
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely triptych of this sweet little bird !
November 13th, 2023
Rob Z
ace
A lovely series showing him in action
November 13th, 2023
