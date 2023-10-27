Previous
Bird 27 - Australian Brush Turkey

My theme for October is the birds I have photographed while out and about.

I love these guys but The Australian Brush Turkey (Alectura lathami) can be quite the problem - they build huge nesting mounds that can make a huge mess in gardens - once the male has decided on the space to build his nesting mound with which to attract a female, they are very difficult to remove. They are an occasional visitor in our street and yard because of a reserve across the road but they have not been a problem for us.

Crosslands Reserve Aug23
