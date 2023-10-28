Previous
Bird 28 - Eastern Spinebill by annied
Photo 1583

Bird 28 - Eastern Spinebill

My theme for October is the birds I have photographed while out and about.

The Eastern Spinebill (Acanthorhynchus tenuirostris) is a species of honeyeater found in south-eastern Australia in forest and woodland areas.

Boongala Gardens Sept23
28th October 2023 28th Oct 23

Diana ace
Lovely shot of this beautiful bird, such gorgeous colours.
November 18th, 2023  
*lynn ace
gorgeous bird
November 18th, 2023  
