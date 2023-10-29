Previous
Bird 29 - Grey Fantail by annied
Bird 29 - Grey Fantail

My theme for October is the birds I have photographed while out and about.

The Grey Fantail (Rhipidura albiscapa) is a small insectivorous bird found throughout Australia.

Thirlmere Lakes Sept23
