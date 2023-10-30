Previous
Birds 30 - Finches and Wrens by annied
Photo 1585

Birds 30 - Finches and Wrens

My theme for October is the birds I have photographed while out and about.
This selection is some of the smaller birds. I find them very hard to photograph as they flit around quickly and like to hide in amongst the foliage.
Top Left - Double-barred Finch (Taeniopygia bichenovii) - an estrildid finch found in various habitats in northern and eastern Australia.
Top Right and Centre - Red-browed Finch (Neochmia temporalis) - another estrildid finch that inhabits the east coast of Australia.
Bottom Left - Variegated Fairy-wren (Malurus lamberti) - found in eastern Australia. This is a breeding male.
Bottom Right - Superb Fairy-wren (Malurus cyaneus) - I think this is a juvenile male, you can see the blue coming through on the tail - found south of the Tropic of Capricorn through eastern Australia and Tasmania to the south-eastern corner of South Australia.
John Falconer ace
Fabulous collage of beautiful little birds. You’re right in that I too always have difficulty pinning these little jumping jacks down.
November 22nd, 2023  
