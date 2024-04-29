Previous
30 Shots -29 by annied
Photo 1736

30 Shots -29

I am doing SINGLE SUBJECT APRIL

Subject - my collection of Native Seed Pods

I love the seed pods of hakea, acacia and eucalypts
I am looking forward to the blooming of the winter wattles - the background image is a favourite walk when the wattle is out.
29th April 2024 29th Apr 24

Annie D

@annied
I am starting my 12th year in May 2024. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my...
