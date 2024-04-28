Sign up
Photo 1735
30 Shots -28
I am doing
SINGLE SUBJECT APRIL
Subject - my collection of Native Seed Pods
I love the seed pods of hakea, acacia and eucalypts
The background image was taken on a bush walk last year.
28th April 2024
28th Apr 24
0
0
Annie D
@annied
I am starting my 12th year in May 2024. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my...
6801
photos
184
followers
122
following
2
2
Fun with Themes
NIKON D7200
11th August 2023 11:58am
30-shots2024
annied30-shots2024
