I am doing SINGLE SUBJECT APRIL Subject - my collection of Native Seed PodsI love the seed pods of hakea, acacia and eucalyptsBeing enclosed, wattle seeds can survive in tough conditions, such as drought and, if left unopened on the ground, can last for up to 20 years, only germinating after a bushfire. The pods can also protect the wattle seeds from dormancy if they happen to be left lying on the ground.