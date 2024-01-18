Previous
Wildlife Encounters 18 by annied
Photo 1641

Wildlife Encounters 18

I had the intention of cleaning up my hard drives but as is often the case I get distracted and waylaid - I came across photos of some of the Aussies animals I have had the pleasure of getting to know and that led me to my theme for January.
These are Cotton-top Tamarins, not Aussie natives, they are a small New World monkey found in South America. They are snacking on yummy mealworms hahaha.
The endangered cotton-top tamarin lives in a small area of northwestern Colombia that is currently threatened by deforestation.
18th January 2024 18th Jan 24

Annie D

ace
@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
449% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Aydyn ace
Great montage
January 23rd, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a great collage with fabulous shots.
January 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise