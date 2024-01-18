Wildlife Encounters 18

I had the intention of cleaning up my hard drives but as is often the case I get distracted and waylaid - I came across photos of some of the Aussies animals I have had the pleasure of getting to know and that led me to my theme for January.

These are Cotton-top Tamarins, not Aussie natives, they are a small New World monkey found in South America. They are snacking on yummy mealworms hahaha.

The endangered cotton-top tamarin lives in a small area of northwestern Colombia that is currently threatened by deforestation.