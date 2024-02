Joining Flash of Red - https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48873/flash-of-red-begins-thursday! February 26-29 Bring on the ContrastI shoot in raw and jpg and my camera is set to b&w in manual mode. Recently I bought a set of colour filters - not expensive ones - so I could have a play. I will admit to not having any real idea yet what they really do but I had play with a couple of them on a day out.The blue filter was on the camera for this shot - I did faff a bit too.