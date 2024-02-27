Previous
FoR - 27 by annied
Photo 1674

FoR - 27

Joining Flash of Red - https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48873/flash-of-red-begins-thursday!
February 26-29 Bring on the Contrast
I shoot in raw and jpg and my camera is set to b&w in manual mode. Recently I bought a set of colour filters - not expensive ones - so I could have a play. I will admit to not having any real idea yet what they really do but I had play with a couple of them on a day out.
I had the red filter on for this one - converted the raw file to b&w and adjusted a tad.
27th February 2024 27th Feb 24

Annie D

ace
@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
458% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
Beautiful B&W - that's the good of this challenge. Though I do long for that flash of colour!
February 28th, 2024  
Delwyn Barnett ace
Nice contrast.
February 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise