Joining Flash of Red - https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48873/flash-of-red-begins-thursday!
February 26-29 Bring on the Contrast
I shoot in raw and jpg and my camera is set to b&w in manual mode. Recently I bought a set of colour filters - not expensive ones - so I could have a play. I will admit to not having any real idea yet what they really do but I had play with a couple of them on a day out.
I had the red filter on for this one - converted the raw file to b&w and adjusted a tad.