30 Shots -24 by annied
Photo 1731

30 Shots -24

I am doing SINGLE SUBJECT APRIL

Subject - my collection of Native Seed Pods

I love the seed pods of hakea, acacia and eucalypts


The wattle seed is a hard coated seed grown within the pods on wattle trees. Many of the seeds are edible and have been a food source for Indigenous Australians for centuries.
24th April 2024 24th Apr 24

Annie D

Mags ace
Loving these textures in b&w!
April 29th, 2024  
