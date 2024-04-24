Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1731
30 Shots -24
I am doing
SINGLE SUBJECT APRIL
Subject - my collection of Native Seed Pods
I love the seed pods of hakea, acacia and eucalypts
The wattle seed is a hard coated seed grown within the pods on wattle trees. Many of the seeds are edible and have been a food source for Indigenous Australians for centuries.
24th April 2024
24th Apr 24
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Annie D
ace
@annied
I am starting my 12th year in May 2024. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or...
6796
photos
184
followers
122
following
474% complete
View this month »
1725
1726
1727
1728
1729
1730
1731
1732
Latest from all albums
1727
1728
1729
1730
1731
1732
1536
1537
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Fun with Themes
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30-shots2024
,
annied30-shots2024
Mags
ace
Loving these textures in b&w!
April 29th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close