30 Shots -23 by annied
Photo 1730

30 Shots -23

I am doing SINGLE SUBJECT APRIL

Subject - my collection of Native Seed Pods

I love the seed pods of hakea, acacia and eucalypts

The fruits are legumes of Acacias are highly variable in appearance, depending on the species.
23rd April 2024 23rd Apr 24

Annie D

Brian ace
Well done! Love your series
April 27th, 2024  
