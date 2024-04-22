Previous
30 Shots -22 by annied
Photo 1729

30 Shots -22

I am doing SINGLE SUBJECT APRIL

Subject - my collection of Native Seed Pods

I love the seed pods of hakea, acacia and eucalypts

Wattles belong to the plant family Fabaceae, which includes the familiar edible peas and beans. This becomes obvious when we look at the fruit of wattles - they look like beans!
22nd April 2024 22nd Apr 24

Photo Details

