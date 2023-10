Get Pushed 586 - lace monitor

Andrew's challenge " how about sticking with the wildlife theme, any non-domestic animal but not a bird?"

I ended up working most of the week so didn't get out into the bush as much as I hoped. I did get to Mill Creek hoping to see some lace monitors - as we were driving out this fellow scampered across the road and up the tree - stopping in the middle of the road to get this shot - it was the best I could manage - how well he is camouflaged against the tree.